Stocks plunge at open, trading halted for third time in two weeks

It happened despite a massive Fed rate cut.

US stocks plunged Monday morning, halting trading for 15 minutes for the third time in two weeks.

The S&P 500 index declined by more than 7%, triggering a Level 1 Market Wide Circuit Breaker. The Dow opened at 2,250 points lower, or 9.7%. The Nasdaq composite fell 6.1%.

Earlier Monday, futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 fell 5%, triggering a halt in trading, despite the Federal Reserve's decision to slash interest rates to zero Sunday. It's a sign that Friday's nearly 2,000-point gain may be short lived.

Asian markets were also taking a beating in Monday trading as more governments imposed anti-virus controls that are shutting down business and travel.

The Dow Jones was stuck overnight down 1,041 points (4.53%). The S&P was down 128.5 points (4.77%) and the Nasdaq was down 359.75 points (4.54%).

London and Frankfurt opened down more than 2%. Sydney's benchmark plunged 9.7% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 4%. Japan's benchmark sank 2.5% after the Bank of Japan announced it was expanding its monetary easing and providing 0% loans for companies that are running short of cash due to the virus outbreak.

Brent crude, the international oil standard, fell 3.2% while gold gained.