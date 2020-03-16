Stocks plunge at open, trading halted for third time in two weeks

US stocks plunged Monday morning, halting trading for 15 minutes for the third time in two weeks.
The S&P 500 index declined by more than 7%, triggering a Level 1 Market Wide Circuit Breaker. The Dow opened at 2,250 points lower, or 9.7%. The Nasdaq composite fell 6.1%.
Earlier Monday, futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 fell 5%, triggering a halt in trading, despite the Federal Reserve's decision to slash interest rates to zero Sunday. It's a sign that Friday's nearly 2,000-point gain may be short lived.
Asian markets were also taking a beating in Monday trading as more governments imposed anti-virus controls that are shutting down business and travel.
The Dow Jones was stuck overnight down 1,041 points (4.53%). The S&P was down 128.5 points (4.77%) and the Nasdaq was down 359.75 points (4.54%).
London and Frankfurt opened down more than 2%. Sydney's benchmark plunged 9.7% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 4%. Japan's benchmark sank 2.5% after the Bank of Japan announced it was expanding its monetary easing and providing 0% loans for companies that are running short of cash due to the virus outbreak.
Brent crude, the international oil standard, fell 3.2% while gold gained.
It has been a dizzying couple of weeks for the Dow, which closed down more than 2,000 points twice last week -- the first and second time that has ever happened. But it also had its best one-day gain ever, 1,985 points on Friday as President Donald Trump declared a national emergency in the minutes before trading ended.