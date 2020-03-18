Stocks, oil sink again as recession fears batter markets

The fear of a global recession continues to drag down the markets.

Stocks fell sharply on Wall Street in early trading as fears spread that the coronavirus is causing a global recession.

The Dow Jones industrials fell 1,100 points, or 5%, in the first few minutes of trading Wednesday.

European markets are also down a similar amount and the price of crude oil dropped 10% as traders anticipate a sharp pullback in demand for energy.

The early drop wiped out a rally in stocks a day earlier.

The sharp market swings came despite promises from President Donald Trump to prop up the U.S. economy with a package worth as much as $1 trillion.

As analysts warn that the country is surely entering a recession, the government is grappling with an enormous political undertaking with echoes of the 2008 financial crisis.

President Donald Trump's proposed economic package to rescue the economy could come with a novel price tag — nearly $1 trillion. Trump is pushing Congress to approve the stimulus package within days with the goal of having emergency checks in the mail to the public within two weeks. Other initiatives sparked by the outbreak of the virus include enlisting the military for MASH-style hospitals to care for the sick.