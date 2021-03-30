Staying safe during the spring holidays

Medical professionals are reminding people not to let your guard down as you celebrate.

JERSEY SHORE, Pa. — There were more than 5,000 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, the highest since the end of January. The number of coronavirus cases climbed in recent days, even though an increased number of people are getting vaccinated.

Geisinger Primary Care Physician Dr. Susan Mowatt believes some people have COVID fatigue and are becoming complacent.

"Some of those people may be asymptomatic carriers and unfortunately it means that more people are getting sick again," Dr. Susan Mowatt said.

With Easter coming up this weekend, people will be gathering for the holiday. Dr. Mowatt says if everyone in your small group has been vaccinated you can gather without a mask.

"If you're in a group with multiple households gathering together and there may be a high-risk person that is connected to one of the people in your gathering, we would still recommend social distancing, hand washing, and mask-wearing," Dr. Mowatt said.

Easter is one of the busiest days of the year at churches. Dr. Mowatt suggests attending a virtual service if possible.