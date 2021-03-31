State updating vaccine strategy

The COVID-19 vaccine schedule is accelerating, with all Pennsylvanians elegible to book appointments by April 19.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The state has announced the start of the special initiative to vaccinate targeted industry workers and to accelerate the vaccination timetable for those in Phases 1B, 1C, and 2.

All Pennsylvanians will be eligible to schedule vaccination appointments beginning April 19.

Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam announced the new schedule Wednesday morning.

Beam said the new timeline is possible because the state’s rate of vaccinations has quickened.

Pennsylvania will begin the following accelerated phased rollout:

March 31 workers in the four targeted industries that Gov. Wolf and the Task Force announced on March 12:

Law enforcement, which includes police, sheriffs and deputies, constables, corrections officers, and staff, as well as probation and parole staff.

Firefighters, including career and volunteer firefighters.

Grocery Store workers, including all workers in supermarkets and grocery stores.

Food and Agriculture workers, including all food processing company employees, including meat, poultry, and dairy processing, fresh fruit and vegetable packing operations, food manufacturing, all farmworkers, farm operators, and farm managers, including at urban agriculture operations.

April 5 all residents in Phase 1B will be eligible to start scheduling vaccination appointments.

April 12 all residents in Phase 1C will be eligible to start scheduling vaccination appointments.

April 19 all residents will be eligible to start scheduling vaccination appointments.

📢 PA COVID-19 VACCINATION ELIGIBILITY UPDATE!

✅ Firefighters, police officers, grocery store workers and food and agriculture workers: eligible TODAY

✅ Phase 1B: eligible April 5

✅ Phase 1C: eligible April 12

✅ All Pennsylvanians 16 and older: eligible April 19 pic.twitter.com/3WcRl90NH4 — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) March 31, 2021