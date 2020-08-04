State trying to manage resources during COVID-19 crisis

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Governor Tom Wolf has signed an order managing medical resources such as face masks, ventilators, respirators, face shields, disinfectants and other sanitizing solutions by hospitals in the state.
The order mandates that private, public and quasi-public health care providers and facilities, as well as manufacturers, distributors and suppliers of PPE, pharmaceuticals and other medical resources located within the commonwealth, submit current inventory quantities of PPE, pharmaceuticals and other medical resources to PEMA within five days of today’s order. Health care providers and facilities are further ordered to provide written reports detailing facility health care needs and other pertinent information in the form, manner and frequency directed by PEMA.
The Department of Health launched a new hospital preparedness dashboard that provides county-level information, including the number of available beds and ventilators in use at facilities across the state. The dashboard also provides an overview of the capacity of the state’s entire health care system.