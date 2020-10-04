State releases new guidelines to help streamline unemployment benefit applications

With a record number of Pennsylvanians applying for unemployment benefits, the state has suggestions to help you file a claim.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Pennsylvania has now had more than 1 million people file unemployment claims in the last three weeks and that is leading to a lot of people frustrated that they can't get their claims filed.

Nationally, for the past month, claims have topped 16 million.

But the statistics show that Pennsylvania is one of the hardest-hit states with unemployment.

And because of the backlog of people trying to get their claims filed, the state has made some changes.

Officials suggest that you should still file your claim online, but if you have any questions about that claim the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry is now asking that you email them at uchelp@pa.gov.

Although they acknowledge it is currently taking 15 days to get an email response.

Also, the state says even if your claim does not go through on time, you will be eligible for back pay to when you were first unemployed.