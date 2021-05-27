State plans to lift mask mandate in June

HARRISBURG, Pa. — State health officials plan to lift the mask mandate next month, according to acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam.
Beam announced Thursday morning that the commonwealth’s mask order will be lifted by June 28.
Citing the number of people vaccinated in Pennsylvania, Beam noted that the state is on track to have 70 percent of the population fully vaccinated by the end of June. More than 70 percent of Pennsylvanians have already received the first shot of the vaccine.
To date, 52.7 percent of the 18 and older population are fully vaccinated. According to the CDC, 97.7 percent of Pennsylvanians over 65 have received at least one dose of vaccine.
After the masking order is lifted, Pennsylvania will continue to follow the CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rule, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance. The CDC requires individuals to wear a mask on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States, and in U.S. transportation hubs, such as airports and stations.