State plans to lift mask mandate in June

Because of high rates of vaccination, the commonwealth’s mask order will be lifted by June 28.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — State health officials plan to lift the mask mandate next month, according to acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam.

Beam announced Thursday morning that the commonwealth’s mask order will be lifted by June 28.

Citing the number of people vaccinated in Pennsylvania, Beam noted that the state is on track to have 70 percent of the population fully vaccinated by the end of June. More than 70 percent of Pennsylvanians have already received the first shot of the vaccine.

To date, 52.7 percent of the 18 and older population are fully vaccinated. According to the CDC, 97.7 percent of Pennsylvanians over 65 have received at least one dose of vaccine.