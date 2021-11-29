State opening COVID-19 testing sites in several counties

The sites are open to anyone needing a coronavirus test.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The state is setting up coronavirus testing sites in six counties this week.

The Department of Health announced Monday that free outdoor drive-up COVID-19 testing sites are open for the public in Berks, Crawford, Jefferson, and Susquehanna Counties.

A walk-up testing site is opening for the public in Clinton County, and the Centre County site is being extended.

Centre County

Testing is available Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Nittany Mall, Sears Auto Center, State College.

Clinton County

Walk-up testing is available Tuesday through Saturday from Nov. 30 - Dec. 11. Tuesday through Friday, testing is available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday testing is available from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The testing location is the Lock Haven University East Campus Gymnasium (former Lock Haven High School Gymnasium) on West Main Street in Lock Haven.

Susquehanna County

Testing is available Monday through Friday, Nov. 29 – Dec. 10. Testing is available from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily. The testing location is the Barnes – Kasson Hospital on Turnpike Street, in Susquehanna.

The testing sites are open to anyone who needs a test. It is important that even people with no symptoms who have tested positive isolate to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Up to 450 people can be tested per day at each site. Mid-nasal passage swab PCR tests will be performed. Testing is on a first-come, first-serve basis and is completely free. No appointment is necessary. Testing is open to individuals from any county who are ages 3 and older. Individuals do not need to be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 to be tested.

Patients are encouraged to bring a photo ID, but ID is not required to be tested. Registration will also be completed on-site.

Pennsylvanians can find testing sites in their area on the locator map here.