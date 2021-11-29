State opening COVID-19 testing sites in several counties

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The state is setting up coronavirus testing sites in six counties this week.
The Department of Health announced Monday that free outdoor drive-up COVID-19 testing sites are open for the public in Berks, Crawford, Jefferson, and Susquehanna Counties.
A walk-up testing site is opening for the public in Clinton County, and the Centre County site is being extended.
Centre County
- Testing is available Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Nittany Mall, Sears Auto Center, State College.
Clinton County
- Walk-up testing is available Tuesday through Saturday from Nov. 30 - Dec. 11. Tuesday through Friday, testing is available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday testing is available from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The testing location is the Lock Haven University East Campus Gymnasium (former Lock Haven High School Gymnasium) on West Main Street in Lock Haven.
Susquehanna County
- Testing is available Monday through Friday, Nov. 29 – Dec. 10. Testing is available from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily. The testing location is the Barnes – Kasson Hospital on Turnpike Street, in Susquehanna.
The testing sites are open to anyone who needs a test. It is important that even people with no symptoms who have tested positive isolate to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
Up to 450 people can be tested per day at each site. Mid-nasal passage swab PCR tests will be performed. Testing is on a first-come, first-serve basis and is completely free. No appointment is necessary. Testing is open to individuals from any county who are ages 3 and older. Individuals do not need to be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 to be tested.
Patients are encouraged to bring a photo ID, but ID is not required to be tested. Registration will also be completed on-site.
Pennsylvanians can find testing sites in their area on the locator map here.