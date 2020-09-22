State launches virus tracking app

COVID Alert PA sends an alert if you come in contact with someone who tests positive for coronavirus infection.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Gov. Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine announced Tuesday the release of a new mobile app to track contacts with the coronavirus.

After you download COVID Alert PA to your smartphone, you can opt-in to receive alerts if you have had a potential exposure to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

It is designed to trace COVID-19 cases in the state, so if you are near someone who is also using the app and they later test positive for COVID-19, you will get an alert.

State health officials said in addition to telling people when they may have been exposed, COVID Alert PA will also give up-to-date COVID-19 case numbers.

Today's the day! 📲 Download the COVID Alert PA + add your phone to the fight: https://t.co/KhLY76CHor



After downloading, spread the word about the COVID Alert PA app! The more Pennsylvanians that adopt the app, the more effective it'll be at stopping the spread of #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/7066rkkaaW — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) September 22, 2020

Developers at NearForm said it has been widely used in Ireland, where it has been successful, and in about nine countries as well.