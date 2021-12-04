State: All adults eligible for vaccines by Tuesday

Any adult will be able to get an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccines starting Tuesday, nearly a week ahead of schedule.

All Pennsylvania adults will be eligible to schedule appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine starting Tuesday, April 13, almost a week ahead of schedule.

Gov. Tom Wolf and the COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force made the announcement on Monday.

The Department of Health noted that there is ongoing appointment availability in many parts of the state even as Phase 1A and B continue and 1C begins on Monday. With the change in eligibility, those in Phase 2 will become eligible, opening up vaccines to all.

Previously, April 19 was listed as the date for vaccine appointments to open for all.

To date, Pennsylvania providers have administered more than 6 million vaccines and the state is ranked among the top 20 states for first-dose vaccinations. More than 2.4 million Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated, according to the Department of Health.