Staff shortages at PA hospitals anticipated

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine says hospital regions in the Southwest and Southcentral parts of the state have hit a level where staff shortages are anticipated.

None of the hospital regions in our viewing area has hit those levels yet.

However, Dr. Levine says hospital capacity is something everyone needs to be concerned about.

"You might not need hospital care right now, you might not have a loved one in the hospitals right now but what is happening in hospitals has a direct impact on you," Dr. Levine said. "It has a direct impact on the mitigation steps you have to take to contain the spread of the virus."

Dr. Levine also said that at this time no new COVID restrictions will be put in place, but that health officials are watching the hospital numbers closely and that could change.