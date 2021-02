Officials say all existing appointments will be expedited.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — An important note for those with appointments to get the COVID-19 vaccine over the next few days.

All St. Luke's and Geisinger St. Luke's Vaccine Clinic will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

If you had an appointment for these days, you're asked to call 1-866-785-8537. Then press 7 to reschedule.