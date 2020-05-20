Online grocery shopping for SNAP recipients

People who receive SNAP benefits will soon be able to buy groceries online.
Pennsylvania will be among 36 states joining the pilot program to support social distancing
By the beginning of next month, SNAP recipients should be able to place online grocery orders at participating stores
Only eligible food items normally covered by SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, can be purchased.
Delivery fees, driver tips, and other charges are not covered and must be paid separately.
Right now, the pilot program includes Amazon, Walmart, and ShopRite.
DHS is continuing to process applications for SNAP and encourages people and families who need assistance to apply online at www.compass.state.pa.us.
Pennsylvanians who need help feeding themselves or their family can also find and contact their local food bank or pantry through Feeding Pennsylvania and Hunger-Free Pennsylvania to access food resources in their community.