Online grocery shopping for SNAP recipients

Officials plan to start the program in the beginning of June.

People who receive SNAP benefits will soon be able to buy groceries online.

Pennsylvania will be among 36 states joining the pilot program to support social distancing

By the beginning of next month, SNAP recipients should be able to place online grocery orders at participating stores

Only eligible food items normally covered by SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, can be purchased.

Delivery fees, driver tips, and other charges are not covered and must be paid separately.

Right now, the pilot program includes Amazon, Walmart, and ShopRite.

DHS is continuing to process applications for SNAP and encourages people and families who need assistance to apply online at www.compass.state.pa.us.