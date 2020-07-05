Sen. Toomey health care and business town hall

Participants in the virtual meeting discussed reopening plans for the state and the responsibility of residents.

Pennsylvania U.S. Senator Pat Toomey held a virtual town hall meeting with health experts to talk about ways to safely reopen more businesses.

Toomey, a Republican, has been pushing his own plan that would open more of Pennsylvania than what Governor Wolf has allowed so far.

Toomey says his plan is similar to Wolf's except he believes that two/thirds of the state has met the criteria to reopen and do so now with safety measures in place. He's pointing out that the reason for the stay-at-home orders was to make sure hospitals didn't get overwhelmed.

"I think that was the main reason we closed everything down, and fortunately in most of the country, it's clear. There's little to no risk to overwhelming the hospitals. Having said that, the shutdown has had a massive cost, health care, economic cost, social cost," Sen. Toomey said.