Schools adjusting schedules over COVID-19 issues

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Several school districts in our area are adjusting schedules because of coronavirus problems.

In the Danville School District, the Danville Primary School will go to full virtual for the week of October 12 after two confirmed COVID-19 cases. The change only affects the Danville Primary School.

In the Hanover Area School District, the superintendent announced a return to the virtual format of their hybrid model until the end of October. This comes after the Hanover Area School District suspended fall sports on Thursday after two positive COVID-19 cases.