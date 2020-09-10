Schools adjusting schedules over COVID-19 issues

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Several school districts in our area are adjusting schedules because of coronavirus problems.
In the Danville School District, the Danville Primary School will go to full virtual for the week of October 12 after two confirmed COVID-19 cases. The change only affects the Danville Primary School.
In the Hanover Area School District, the superintendent announced a return to the virtual format of their hybrid model until the end of October. This comes after the Hanover Area School District suspended fall sports on Thursday after two positive COVID-19 cases.
In the Milton Area School District, the Milton Middle School will switch to 100% virtual and close the building for five days after a student and staff member tested positive. The middle school building will reopen on Thursday, October 15. All other district buildings will remain open.