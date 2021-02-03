Scam Alert: Scammers posing as Geisinger COVID-19 vaccine schedulers try to get personal information

Geisinger says patients have received automated calls, texts, or live calls seeking personal information, including social security numbers.

Geisinger is warning patients about scammers posing as coronavirus vaccine schedulers.

The health care system says patients have received automated calls, texts, or live calls seeking personal information such as their birthday and social security number.

Geisinger says it never asks for a social security number.

If you receive a similar phone call or text message, hang up and do not respond.

For more information about this scam and to learn about ways to protect your personal information, visit geisinger.org/security. The webpage provides information about the latest security alerts from Geisinger.