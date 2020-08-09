Sanitizing after school

Pediatricians say there are ways to keep COVID-19 at bay.

MOUNT POCONO, Pa. — Keeping COVID at bay while your kids go to school is a tough task, but doctors say there are things parents can to do try to keep their families as safe as possible. You do not want COVID following your kid home.

While many are learning virtually this fall, others are heading into schools and pediatricians said that is a risk not only to the kids but their families too. So they are offering some practical advice:

have your kids wear masks to school, in school and home,

wash that mask every day,

make sure your kids wash their hands when they get home first thing.

“I think they should wash their hands and arms if they are younger children and their faces, probably change their clothing is not a bad idea," said Geisinger pediatrician Dr. William Gianfagna.

Pediatricians also urge parents to routinely sanitize their homes—doorknobs, light switches, sink handles, and anything else kids tend to touch a lot.

It is not a bad idea to sanitize anything your child takes to and from school, like their lunchbox, water bottles, and backpacks.

“There are a number of disinfectants, that can be used, on the CDC website and the EPA.gov has a list of disinfectants that are useful, there are a number that can be useful. Use household bleach. The formula is four teaspoons of bleach and quart of water.”

Doctors said it is also important for parents to monitor their kids closely; take their temperatures, and if they seem sick, keep them home.

“I think we really need to change the way we think. We need to think about the classroom like our extended family. You know you want the best for our family. So our thinking needs to change, like what’s good for all children is good for my children.”