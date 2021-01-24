Researches warn new COVID variant may be more deadly

The more dangerous variant could become the predominant form of COVID in the US by March.

First, health experts thought the UK variant of COVID-19 just spread faster, now data shows it could also be more deadly.

CDC modeling shows this new, potentially more dangerous variant could become the predominant form of COVID in the US by March.

Researchers are identifying the variant that causes more severe illness and death by the scientific name: B.1.1.7.

Epidemiologist Michael Osterholm has reviewed the latest UK data and says he is convinced the new variant is deadlier.

However, so far, it does appear that current vaccines should be effective against the variant.

Health experts say they hope the new variant will reinforce the importance of social distancing, hand washing, and wearing masks.