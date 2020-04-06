Pennsylvania moving out of red phase

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine signed amended yellow phase orders Thursday to include 10 counties moving to the yellow phase on June 5.

In addition, the governor and the secretary signed amended green phase orders to include 16 counties moving to the green phase.

With these orders, there are no counties in the red phase. In total, on June 5, there will be 34 counties in the green phase and 33 in the yellow phase.