Program set up to help nursing homes fight coronavirus pandemic

More than half of the deaths from COVID-19 in pa have come from nursing homes and personal care homes. Some leaders say the state isn't doing enough to help.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — It's called NEPA Nursing Home SOS, and the goal is to get life-saving supplies to the nursing homes and call on the state Department of Health for more help.

Most of the coronavirus deaths in our area are coming from personal care and nursing homes.

In Lackawanna County, 65 out of 81 deaths are from these homes. In Luzerne County, it's 53 out of 82. In Monroe County, it's is 22 out of 54.

The state reports all of the deaths in Susquehanna County have been in nursing homes, and most of the deaths in Columbia Counties have been in nursing homes.

This new NEPA Nursing Home SOS will be funded by Earth Conservancy and the AllOne Foundation.

It will work to get personal protection equipment, infection control, and other materials to nursing homes in the area.

"The latest numbers we have shown 62% of all COVID-19 related deaths are taking place in our nursing homes, yet providers feel as though they're receiving 0% of the support from state government," said Zach Shamberg, from the PA Healthcare Association. "Shouldn't we be focusing our relief efforts at the front lines, at the epicenter of this crisis?"

State Senator John Yudichak and Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown say that hasn't been enough.

"We are taking the threat to our nursing homes seriously and we are going to make sure that Pennsylvania responds to protect those most vulnerable citizens among us those in our nursing homes," said Senator Yudichak.

On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Secretary of Health said the state is doing what it can to help nursing homes with supplies and is looking to do more.