Potential development of COVID-19 vaccine brings new jobs to Pennsylvania

A pharmaceutical manufacturing is working to develop both an oral and injectable COVID-19 vaccine.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A potential vaccine for COVID-19 is being developed right here in Pennsylvania, and with it comes dozens of new jobs to the state.

Pharmaceutical manufacturing company U.S. Specialty Formulations is working to develop both an oral and injectable COVID-19 vaccine. The company has committed to invest more than $5 million into the project, with the help of two grants from the Department of Community and Economic Development totaling about $520 thousand dollars.

The company is now working to expand it's 41,000 sq. ft. facility in order to produce 300,000 doses per month. That will result in 97 new, high paying jobs here in Pennsylvania.

"This is a major investment to both the Lehigh Valley and the state as a whole knowing that there will be a global demand for COVID-19 vaccines," Secretary of the PA Dept. of Community & Economic Development, Dennis Davin, said.