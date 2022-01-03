Post-holiday COVID-19 surge

Geisinger confirms it is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases since the holidays.

DANVILLE, Pa. — Pennsylvania reported nearly 37,000 new cases of COVID-19 within the last two days. Doctors at Geisinger say it's likely a combination of the omicron variant and people gathering for the holidays that contributed to the spike.

"Even though we're seeing a large spike in community cases, those who have received their boosters, thankfully they are the majority who are really only experiencing mild symptoms," Dr. Alison Brodginski said.

Geisinger currently has more than 300 people hospitalized with coronavirus. Dr. Alison Brodginski tells Newswatch 16 that 91 percent of patients in Geisinger's intensive care unit are not vaccinated.

"Those that are coming into the hospital, particularly requiring critical-care resources, ventilators, even those dying, we're still seeing it's those unvaccinated," Dr. Brodginski said.

Dr. Brodginski says despite breakthrough cases, the best line of defense against the coronavirus is still vaccinations. She also wants to remind people to use common sense.

"We recommend when cases are this high in the community, we want you to go ahead and wear that mask, particularly in indoor settings. Don't forget that hand sanitizer. Keep those hands clean and be mindful of who is around you and your distance," Dr. Brodginski said.

Symptoms of the omicron variant can mirror those of the common cold. Dr. Brodginski says if you have cold symptoms, stay home and get tested.