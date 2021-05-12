Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine approved for children 12 and up

People as young as age 12 can now get Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. The CDC gave the go-ahead Wednesday afternoon.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine can now be given to people ages 12 to 15.

The FDA approved it for emergency use earlier this week the CDC gave its nod of approval Wednesday afternoon.

"We know children haven't been impacted exactly the same as adults, but that doesn't mean they aren't impacted at all. Within pediatrics, that kind of pre-teen and teenage group is more impacted than younger children, so the first thing it means is that group gets protection. But I think it means more than that. I think it helps us get our whole communities protected, that concept of herd immunity," said Dr. Jennifer Janco, the chair of pediatrics for St. Luke's University Health Network.

Dr. Janco says parents should choose to get their children vaccinated.

"A couple talking points I want families to know is one, this vaccine is 100 percent studied and safe. Some families feel it's experimental; it's really not. We've given millions and millions of doses and they did specific studies in this age group to assure that it's as safe as we believe it is and for adults. The studies have shown that it is. The flip side of not vaccinating, parents are saying maybe later, I just want to wait. I mean I would kindly and respectfully ask what are you waiting for? Our kids just can't wait. I've seen this year take its toll on children," said Dr. Janco.

St. Luke's will give the vaccine at several of its facilities including the Monroe Campus near Stroudsburg.

Parents will need to give consent before their children can be vaccinated.

Dr. Janco anticipates by September people younger than 12 will be approved to also get the vaccine.