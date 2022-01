This site is for patients with a doctor's order only and not open to the public.

KINGSTON, Pa. — A COVID testing site in Kingston was packed.

Commonwealth Health opened a drive-thru site at its First Hospital location on Wyoming Avenue.

This is Commonwealth's way of giving its doctors a safe and convenient way to test their patients.