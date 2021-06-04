Pennsylvania opens up vaccines to Phase 1B

Those eligible under Phase 1B can schedule their vaccine appointments starting April 5.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — On April 5, Pennsylvania moved to Phase 1B of COVID-19 vaccinations.

This opens up the chance to get a vaccine to people in a slew of professions who interact with the general public.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health lists the following in Phase 1B:

Correctional officers and inmates

Education workers did not already qualify, including those in higher education.

U.S. Postal Service workers

Manufacturing workers

Clergy

And everyone already eligible under Phase 1A.

Phase 1C starts April 12.

Everyone 16 and older will be eligible for the vaccines by Monday, April 19.