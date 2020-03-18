Pennsylvania distillery using high-proof alcohol to make hand sanitizer

A Pennsylvania distillery owner grew so disgusted by the skyrocketing price of hand sanitizer online that he's also converted his operation.

NEW TRIPOLI, Pa. — Distilleries are putting their spirits to work to help fill the shortage of hand sanitizers due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Chad Butters, founder of Eight Oaks Farm Distillery in New Tripoli, Pa., grew so disgusted by the skyrocketing price of hand sanitizer online that he's also converted his operation. And is selling it for whatever people want to pay.