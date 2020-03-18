x
Pennsylvania distillery using high-proof alcohol to make hand sanitizer

Chad Butters, founder of Eight Oaks Farm Distillery, poses for a photo at their facility in New Tripoli, Pa., Monday, March 16, 2020. Butters, who grew increasingly angry as he saw the skyrocketing price of hand sanitizer, has decided to do something about it: He's temporarily converting his operation into a production line for the suddenly hard-to-find, gooey, alcohol-based disinfectant. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

NEW TRIPOLI, Pa. — Distilleries are putting their spirits to work to help fill the shortage of hand sanitizers due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Chad Butters, founder of Eight Oaks Farm Distillery in New Tripoli, Pa., grew so disgusted by the skyrocketing price of hand sanitizer online that he's also converted his operation. And is selling it for whatever people want to pay.

Green Mountain Distillers is Morrisville, Vermont, is giving away a hand sanitizing solution and Durham Distillery in Durham, North Carolina, is donating one to hospitality colleagues, using high-proof alcohol and other ingredients. 

Bottles of hand sanitizer made at the Eight Oaks Farm Distillery sit in a display box at the distillery in New Tripoli, Pa., Monday, March 16, 2020. The distillery's owner, Chad Butters, grew increasingly angry as he saw the skyrocketing price of hand sanitizer. So he's temporarily converting his operation into a production line for the suddenly hard-to-find, gooey, alcohol-based disinfectant. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)