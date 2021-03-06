COVID-19 Update: 656 new cases reported in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., June 3, there were 656 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,204,099.
As of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, there were 36 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 27,295 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.
Vaccine highlights
Federal data representing all 67 counties:
- According to the CDC, as of Thursday morning, June 3, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 58.6% of its entire population, and the state ranks 9th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.
- According to the CDC, as of Thursday morning, June 3, 54.6% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated while 71.3% have received their first dose.
- According to the CDC, as of Thursday morning, June 3, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.