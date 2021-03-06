COVID-19 Update: 656 new cases reported in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., June 3, there were 656 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,204,099.

As of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, there were 36 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 27,295 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.