Gov. Wolf says 95% of PA adults have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

As of Feb. 23, Pennsylvania's vaccine providers have administered 28,685,125 COVID-19 vaccines, according to a press release.
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from Feb. 23. 

Gov. Tom Wolf announced Wednesday that Pennsylvania has reached a new COVID-19 vaccine milestone: 95% of adult Pennsylvanians, those ages 18 and older, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. 

As of Feb. 23, Pennsylvania's vaccine providers have administered 28,685,125 COVID-19 vaccines, according to a press release.

“The uplifting reality is that most people are doing what they can to protect their health,” Gov. Wolf said in a statement. “I would like to thank Pennsylvanians who have been vaccinated, not just for themselves but for the people around them. We know that vaccines are safe and effective and our best defense against COVID-19.”

Gov. Wolf in his statement also urged Pennsylvanians who have not been vaccinated yet, to do so. 

Vaccines are free and available across the Commonwealth. To find a vaccine provider near you, click here.

