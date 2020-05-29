COVID-19 Update in Pennsylvania for Friday, May 29

More than 600 new coronavirus cases reported in PA

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 70,735 people with the coronavirus infection in the state on Friday, May 29.

There were 693 new cases reported in all 67 counties of the state.

There are 5,464 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 91 new deaths.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 15,335 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,565 cases among employees, for a total of 17,900 at 603 distinct facilities in 44 counties.

Out of our total deaths, 3,517 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 5,280 of our total cases are in health care workers.

More information from hospitals, long-term care facilities, and personal care homes is provided by the state here.