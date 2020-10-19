Pennsylvania among 5 new states expected to be added to New York Travel Advisory List

The advisory projection list is based on the number of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people metric.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — For the first time since the New York State travel advisory was enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic, border states are projected to be added to it.

Every Tuesday, changes are made to New York's Travel Advisory list by Governor Andrew Cuomo. Based on 2 On Your Side’s review of the publicly available data, five states meet the criteria this week to be added to New York’s Travel Advisory list including several border states.

The five states that now have seven-day rolling averages of new cases per 100,000 residents that are greater than 10, a line set by New York State to be included on the list, are Arizona, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

No states are expected to be removed.

