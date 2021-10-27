Pediatricians preparing to offer COVID shots to kids 5-11

Patients at Pediatrics of Northeastern Pennsylvania are already getting in line.

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — The doctors at Pediatrics of Northeastern Pennsylvania are preparing for an especially busy winter.

Parents of patients here have already made sure their kids will be first in line when the COVID vaccine is fully approved for them.

"This is really the people with that pent-up demand, just like we saw when the 12-17 [age group] was approved as well," said Dr. Kate Tigue.

Although the FDA has not given the official green light yet, the physicians here at Pediatrics of Northeastern Pennsylvania have been proactive. They've been reaching out to families for months.

"Last week we posted something on our social media feeds as well as through our portal, asking families if they were interested, to let us know. And we actually did a sort of pre-registration list. So we're trying to get ahead of what we anticipate will be a big demand," said Dr. Tigue.

About 500 patients here are lined up to get the vaccine once that approval comes.

But not all parents are sold on the shot for their kids.

"I think the biggest thing parents should take comfort in is the actual steps to vaccine approval is the standard that would be done with any product. The main issue is that we were able to enroll subjects very quickly and easily and the funding was there and that's why sometimes the process seems faster to families. But all of the actual steps of approval and rigorous study have been done," said Dr. Tigue.

Since the risk of serious illness in kids who get COVID is very low, many parents are asking, "does my child need to get the vaccine?"

Dr. Tigue says yes.

"While the majority may never be hospitalized, when children with COVID do get hospitalized, they tend to be much sicker than some of their adult counterparts."

So what about side effects? The biggest concern for parents is a heart condition called myocarditis.

In a trial of 3,000 kids who got the Pfizer shot, zero cases were found.

"We won't see any issues with that if they are to happen until tens of thousands of children are vaccinated," Dr. Tigue said.

Before kids can start rolling up their sleeves, both the FDA and the CDC need to sign off.

That could happen as early as next week.