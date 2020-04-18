Pandemic Unemployment Assistance could help

For folks who cannot file for unemployment compensation.

Those across Pennsylvania who are self-employed can now begin filing for unemployment if they lost their income due to COVID-19.

Pennsylvanians who are independent contractors, gig workers, or others not eligible for regular unemployment compensation, can file for Pandemic Unemployment assistance.

You can apply online but officials expect a high volume of applications over the next few weeks which may slow the system.

Pennsylvanians who are determined to be eligible for these unemployment benefits can expect payments in about two to four weeks.

