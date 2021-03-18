PA streamlining vaccine providers and changes online vaccine map

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Pennsylvania is going to streamline the number of COVID vaccine providers that will get the most doses over the next few weeks.
The department of health said around 200 to 300 providers will get most of the doses, down from around 2,000.
The state has also changed the online map where you can look for vaccine providers.
Now those providers that are getting priority are the dark blue dots, they include pharmacies and health systems.
The light blue diamonds are mostly pharmacies that are getting their supply directly from the federal government, not through the state.
Click here to find the map.
Here's what the acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said about streamlining the number of providers.
"We're partnering with the providers who are best suited who are able to get as many individuals vaccinated as quickly as possible. We surveyed all of the providers and mapped out an initial view of the provider network that will receive focused allocations over the next few weeks," said Beam.