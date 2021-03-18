PA streamlining vaccine providers and changes online vaccine map

The online map is where you can look for vaccine providers.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Pennsylvania is going to streamline the number of COVID vaccine providers that will get the most doses over the next few weeks.

The department of health said around 200 to 300 providers will get most of the doses, down from around 2,000.

The state has also changed the online map where you can look for vaccine providers.

Now those providers that are getting priority are the dark blue dots, they include pharmacies and health systems.

The light blue diamonds are mostly pharmacies that are getting their supply directly from the federal government, not through the state.

Click here to find the map.

Here's what the acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said about streamlining the number of providers.