YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A mom from York county, with a special needs child is not for or against the vaccine, but rather says she doesn’t know enough information about it to feel comfortable enough to let her son get it.

“Schools need to be mindful of that and not pressure parents," said a York County mom.

She says she’s all for the new bill that would ban the commonwealth, as well as local governments and schools districts from enforcing covid-19 passports.

She believes the vaccine shouldn’t be forced upon, especially when it comes to their children.

"It’s available if you want to and if you’re able to and if you’re interested in it, but it shouldn't be mandatory," she said.

However other parents feel that in order to get back to some sort of normalcy we all need to do our part and get vaccinated.

"At one point, everything was new to everyone whether it be the measles, mumps, rubella, you know so, I don’t see there’s any difference than Covid-19," said Ty Dickson.

And that includes our children.

“We just got to go with the times. We have to move with the times and you know hopefully this is a good thing. So far, it has been," said Dickson.

The Pennsylvania senate health and human services committee advanced the legislation on Monday and is now moving to the full senate for its consideration.

“Protecting people’s right to keep their personal healthcare information private," said Senator Kristin Phillips Hill.

The bill would not apply to private businesses and organizations.

One of the sponsors of the bill, Senator Kristin Phillips Hill says they want to give every Pennsylvanian the choice to decide whether they want to get the vaccine or not.

"We want to get ahead of this and make sure that we put in place legislation to prohibit an infringement on a lot of people's freedom," said Senator Phillips Hill.