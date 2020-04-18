New wave of coronavirus infections threatens to collapse Japan hospitals

Here is a look at some of the latest news on COVID-19 from the U.S. and around the world on Saturday.

This article contains ongoing U.S. and international updates on the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects. Here are some key updates for Saturday, April 18, 2020. You can find more details by scrolling through the story.

Representatives looking to house homeless in Japan's Athletes Village for next year’s Tokyo Olympics.

Hospitals in Japan are increasingly turning away sick people in ambulances.

There were more than 701,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States at midnight EDT Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 37,000 deaths in the U.S. and 59,000 recoveries. More than 3.5 million tests have been conducted.

Worldwide, there have been 2.2 million cases, 154,000 deaths and 569,000 recoveries.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.

Tokyo's homeless seek Olympic Athletes Village as shelter

A group representing the homeless is asking to use the Athletes Village for next year’s Tokyo Olympics as a shelter during the coronavirus pandemic.

An online petition addressed to Tokyo Olympic organizers and the city government has drawn tens of thousands of signatures for permission to occupy the massive housing complex going up alongside Tokyo Bay. The village was to be home to 11,000 Olympic athletes and 4,400 Paralympic athletes.

It is largely complete and empty now with the Olympic opening postponed by the virus outbreak until July 23, 2021. The real-estate project is financed by the city government and major developers.

New wave of infections threatens to collapse Japan hospitals

Hospitals in Japan are increasingly turning away sick people in ambulances as the country braces for a surge in coronavirus infections.

The Japanese Association for Acute Medicine and the Japanese Society for Emergency Medicine say emergency medicine has already collapsed with many hospitals refusing to treat people including those suffering strokes, heart attacks and external injuries. Japan initially seemed to have successfully controlled the outbreak by going after clusters of infections in specific places, usually enclosed spaces such as clubs, gyms and meeting venues.

But the spread of infections outpaced this approach and most new cases are untraceable.

South Korea virus cases maintain downward trend

South Korea has reported 18 new cases of the coronavirus, its lowest daily jump since Feb. 20, continuing a downward trend as officials discuss more sustainable forms of social distancing that allows for some communal and economic activity.

Figures released by South Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday brought national totals to 10,653 cases and 232 virus-related deaths. The caseload continued to wane in the hardest-hit city of Daegu, where officials say the number of active cases dropped below 1,000 for the first time since a surge of infections in late February.

At least 993 of overall infections have been linked to arrivals from overseas. Most of these cases were detected in the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area over the past month as thousands of students and other South Korean nationals returned home amid worsening outbreaks and suspended school years in Europe and the United States.