New COVID testing sites open in Scranton, near Sunbury

Anyone in need of a free test can get one at Scranton High School or Shikellamy State Park.

SUNBURY, Pa. — A pop-up COVID-19 testing site opened in Northumberland County.

Anyone in need of a test can come to Shikellamy State Park near Sunbury now through Thursday.

Testing is free and offered on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The free tests will be offered every day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Up to 450 people can be tested daily at the pop-up site.

Another free testing site opened in Scranton.

The testing clinic is being held at Scranton High School.

This is the second week the school is hosting the drive-thru and walk-up clinic.