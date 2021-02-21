New COVID testing sites open in Scranton, near Sunbury

SUNBURY, Pa. — A pop-up COVID-19 testing site opened in Northumberland County.
Anyone in need of a test can come to Shikellamy State Park near Sunbury now through Thursday.
Testing is free and offered on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The free tests will be offered every day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Up to 450 people can be tested daily at the pop-up site.
Another free testing site opened in Scranton.
The testing clinic is being held at Scranton High School.
This is the second week the school is hosting the drive-thru and walk-up clinic.
The site will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Thursday, February 25.