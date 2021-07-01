New coronavirus variant confirmed in Pennsylvania

Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine made the announcement Thursday morning.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine announced Thursday the first confirmed case of the COVID-19 variant, SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7, in Pennsylvania. The confirmed case is in Dauphin County. This variant is the same one that was first discovered in England in December.

This individual tested positive after known international exposure. A case investigation and contact tracing were performed to identify, inform and monitor anyone who was in close contact with this individual. The individual had mild symptoms, which have since been resolved while they completed their isolation at home.

The COVID-19 virus, also known as SARS-CoV-2, mutates regularly as virus mutation is common. According to the CDC, this new variant was recognized in the United Kingdom in mid-December 2020. As public health experts continue to study this new variant, they expect that all currently available diagnostic tests will detect the variant as COVID-19 and that the COVID-19 vaccines with federal Emergency Use Authorizations will remain effective against this variant as well.