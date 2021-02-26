More COVID-19 test sites planned for next week

Testing will be available daily from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. starting Monday, March 1 through Friday, March 5 for all sites except for Lycoming County which will end on Wednesday, March 3, according to the department.

Up to 450 patients can be tested per day. Mid-nasal passage swab PCR tests will be performed. Testing is on a first-come, first-serve basis and is completely free to all patients. Testing is also open to individuals who are not county residents. Patients must be ages three and older and are not required to show symptoms of COVID-19 in order to be tested. No appointment is necessary. Patients are encouraged to bring a photo-ID or insurance card. Registration will also be completed on-site. The turnaround time for testing results is two to seven days after testing.