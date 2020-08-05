Gov. Wolf lifting restrictions on more counties, none in our area

The counties moving to 'yellow' are in the western part of Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Gov. Tom Wolf is lifting restrictions on more counties in Pennsylvania, focusing on rural areas of the western part of the state.

The governor's office said 13 more counites will move to "yellow" status on May 15. None of the counties are in our area.

The counties announced by the governor on Friday are: Allegheny, Armstrong, Bedford, Blair, Butler, Cambria, Fayette, Fulton, Greene, Indiana, Somerset, Washington, and Westmoreland.