Gov. Wolf lifting restrictions on more counties, none in our area

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Gov. Tom Wolf is lifting restrictions on more counties in Pennsylvania, focusing on rural areas of the western part of the state.
The governor's office said 13 more counites will move to "yellow" status on May 15. None of the counties are in our area.
The counties announced by the governor on Friday are: Allegheny, Armstrong, Bedford, Blair, Butler, Cambria, Fayette, Fulton, Greene, Indiana, Somerset, Washington, and Westmoreland.
On Thursday, Gov. Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine signed new orders – one for yellow phase reopening and one to extend the red phase counties’ stay-at-home order, which was set to expire last night, to June 4. The red phase stay-at-home order extension does not mean that other counties won’t move to the yellow phase in advance of June 4.