Moment of silence in Scranton on National Day of Mourning

The observance was in honor of those who have died during the COVID-19 pandemic

SCRANTON, Pa. — Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti asked people to observe a moment of silence at noon Monday after designating today as part of the National Day of Mourning and Lament.

The observance is in honor of the one hundred thousand Americans who have died as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To date, 170 people in Lackawanna County have died.

The memorial was streamed online and on Comcast Channel 19 and included prayers from religious leaders.