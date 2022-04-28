Moderna seeking FDA approval for modified COVID vaccine for kids as young as six months old

Moderna is seeking FDA approval for its modified vaccine, which will be one-fourth the strength of a regular dose, for children six months old to five-year-olds.

ARKANSAS, USA — A new development in the fight against COVID-19 could result in a vaccine for kids ages six months to five years old.

Health officials say we are moving one set closer to ending the pandemic as Moderna seeks FDA approval on a modified vaccine for children ages five and under.

This modified dose will be one-fourth of the strength of an adult dose and would also be administered in two doses. This modified shot would protect 18 million Americans who are ineligible for the vaccine.

“Protected from symptomatic infection anywhere from mid-thirties to high forties or 50 percent, in these children," said Dr. David Agus, CBS News Medical Contributor. "What we know about these vaccines is what they're really good at is protecting against serious illness.”

While many Arkansas hold out hope the pandemic will be ending soon, COVID-related deaths are still being reported across the country but the end goal remains to eliminate these occurrences.

“We know with covid forecasting has been difficult, But that is what they are looking at right now. based on what we’ve seen for the past four to six weeks I’m hoping this forecast is indeed right, ” said Dr. Sharkey.

Dr. Marti Sharkey with the Fayetteville Board of Health says getting this vaccine approved for kids six months to five years old could be the key to achieving this goal.

“Three out of four children have had covid so we know that they are getting it and they are spreading it. So, in order to control the pandemic and keep our cases low it's important to get them to vaccinate," Dr. Sharkey said.

In the meantime, Pfizer officials say its vaccine for younger kids could be available in June if authorized. Pfizer also is looking into authorizing a third dose of its vaccine for children ages five to 11.

