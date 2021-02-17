Mistakes in Pennsylvania vaccine allocations

The Department of Health says providers mistakenly used 200,000 vaccine doses meant for second doses as first doses.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Health says mistakes in the allocation of COVID-19 vaccines could impact 120,000 vaccination appointments in the next couple of weeks.

During a briefing Wednesday morning, Acting Secretary of Health Allison Beam explained that providers mistakenly used 200,000 vaccine doses meant for second doses as first doses.

That means there aren't enough vaccines to provide the second doses to all scheduled to get them.

That could change up to 60,000 first-dose appointments and 60,000 second-dose appointments.

The CDC says the second dose should come within 42 days and the state says it is going to try to meet that time frame.

This is not a medical issue but a supply issue. The first and second shots of the vaccine are the same vaccine.