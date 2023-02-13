Masks now optional at Evangelical Community Hospital

Nearly three years after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, a hospital in Union County has made masking optional.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — For the past three years, we've gotten used to wearing masks in public places. Since then, many places have relaxed masking guidelines, except most hospitals. But starting this week, Evangelical Community Hospital near Lewisburg has made masking optional.

In a statement, hospital President and CEO Kendra Aucker said that last fall, the Pennsylvania Department of Health issued new guidance, stating that mandatory masking in health care facilities was at the discretion of the individual organization.

"We have been diligently following the COVID-19 trends, and the data supports moving to optional masking for everyone in our public spaces," Aucker's statement read.

"I feel it was a good idea, in all honesty," Diane Inch said.

Some of Diane Inch's doctors are out of Evangelical Community Hospital. She and others we spoke with support the end of the mask mandate.

"Unless somebody is really going in there that's sick, wear your mask. Otherwise, I don't see it's necessary. I think it's more important we keep our hands washed," Inch said.

"I think we still have the option to wear the mask if we want to wear the mask. But if you don't want to wear the mask, you don't have to. I think it's a good policy," Skip Kline said.

Aucker says employees must still wear appropriate personal protective equipment when taking care of patients with COVID-19. Masks will still be available at entrances to all hospital and clinic buildings.

Effective Monday, February 13, 2023, employees, providers, volunteers, patients, and visitors will no longer be required... Posted by Evangelical Community Hospital on Monday, February 13, 2023