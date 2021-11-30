Supreme Court of Pa. ruling keeps school masking mandate in place until at least Dec. 8

The ruling overturns a decision by the Commonwealth Court earlier this month that lifted masking guidelines on Dec. 4.

HARRISBURG, Pa.

The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania issued a ruling Tuesday that requires all schools in the commonwealth to maintain masking guidelines for students until the Court hears oral arguments on Dec. 8.

The ruling overturns a decision by the Commonwealth Court earlier this month that lifted masking guidelines on Dec. 4.

On Nov. 10, the Commonwealth Court found that Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam failed to comply with state law when she ordered masks to be worn in all Pennsylvania public and private schools, as well as child care facilities.

The Commonwealth Court's ruling said that the mask mandate didn't comply with rules for setting regulations and was adopted without an existing disaster emergency declared by the governor.

After the Commonwealth Court issued its ruling, Beam appealed the decision to the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania, which temporarily kept the mask mandate in place.

Now, thanks to the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania's ruling, the mandate will remain until oral arguments are heard on Dec. 8.