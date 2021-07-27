Long COVID: What it is and why health experts say there's still much to learn

It's called "Long COVID," and here in northeastern and central Pennsylvania, doctors say some patients are struggling.

MOOSIC, Pa. — "Long COVID" – health experts say there is still so much they need to learn about it.

Patients are coping with COVID-19 symptoms and new symptoms long after contracting the virus.

“We describe it here at the clinic as the hidden pandemic no one is really talking about, could be between 10 to 30 percent of the patients, difficult symptoms, things like extreme exhaustion," said Ashok Gupta, clinical director of the Gupta Program.

Recently, health officials held a conference and shared information and research from around the world on the topic.

“Getting the best minds together who are researching and looking at treatment options is incredibly important, so many different ideas," said Gupta.

Those health experts say they are studying ways to retrain the brain to possibly treat Long COVID, but they said there is still so much more they need to learn about the conditions.