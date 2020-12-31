Living with post-COVID syndrome

For Katie Natius, even the easiest tasks like getting groceries are exhausting.

SHAVERTOWN, Pa. — Early on, at the start of the pandemic, we thought patients catch the coronavirus and weeks later recover.

But doctors are now discovering that's not the case.

Some people, including Katie Natius, are being diagnosed with post-COVID syndrome, going through weeks or even months of debilitating symptoms.

Natius takes in a deep breath as she picks up the groceries outside her home.

She's been diagnosed with post-COVID syndrome.

It makes even the easiest tasks, like getting groceries, exhausting.

"Taking a shower it's like running a marathon. Just walking across the room, you're out of breath," Natius said.

Natius was infected with COVID-19 in March.

Nine months later, she's still having difficulty breathing, experiencing excruciating migraines, and crushing chest pain.

"There were times where I thought I was going to die and I could've died, but I made it out of that," she explained. "This has been ten months and they don't know if I'm ever going to get better."

Natius is being treated for post-COVID syndrome at Geisinger Medical Center near Wilkes-Barre.

Doctors say some of these patients have extreme fatigue and something they call "COVID Brain Fog."

"We know that some people can have effects on the central nervous system from this infection. People sometimes describe this as a 'brain fog' or difficulty concentrating," said Dr. Stan Martin, Geisinger Director of Infectious Diseases.

At only 39-years-old, Natius says that's one symptom that's especially troubling.

"My memory is shot. Brain fog is ... I feel like I have dementia and it's awful," she said.

Doctors say they are seeing patients of all ages with post-COVID-syndrome.

Ibuprofen can help with the pain but many symptoms stick around,

They say it's caused by an overactive immune response.

"We know in these patients, the virus is essentially gone. The infection isn't there. Really, they're not contagious, it probably does have something to do with the way the immune system has responded to the infection and the inflammation that's happened in the body as a result of that infection," added Dr. Martin.

And while the infection is gone, its effect lingers, and nobody knows for sure what that may mean for the future.

"Problems with heart function and arrhythmias, problems with blood clots that can cause swelling in the arms or legs or lead to problems in the lungs, strokes," Dr. Martin said.

Even now that COVID has supposedly come and gone, Natius lives with fevers that range from 101 to 105.

It's such a strain on her body, most days are filled with virtual doctor visits and lots of sleeping.

"I was always go, go, go. It's just, not used to this," she said.

It's been almost ten months and Natuis says she hasn't made any progress since she was diagnosed.

With no real cure in sight, she's still hopeful.