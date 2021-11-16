Latest Commonwealth Court ruling lifts mask mandate in Pennsylvania schools on Dec. 4

In a ruling issued this afternoon, Judge Christine Fizzano Cannon said the Commonwealth's mask mandate will end on Dec. 4.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Commonwealth Court judge has lifted the school mask order across Pennsylvania.

In a ruling issued Tuesday afternoon, Judge Christine Fizzano Cannon said the commonwealth's mask mandate will end on Saturday, Dec. 4.

The court had previously shot down the mask mandate last week, but acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam appealed that ruling to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, which triggered an automatic stay in the case and left the mask order intact.