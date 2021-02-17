Lackawanna County seniors can call 211 for help with COVID vaccine

County officials warn though, you'll be waiting on hold and only be put on a waitlist.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — If you're over the age of 65 and have struggled to secure an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine, you are not alone.

New information released Wednesday from the State Department of Health may indicate that you'll have to wait even longer than you expected for a shot.

A new program specifically for seniors who live in Lackawanna County may help a bit.

You can call 211 and talk to a caseworker who can put you on a list to eventually receive the vaccine.

"It's usually the little guys who clean it up and we're trying to do that right now, we just need a little bit of time and a little bit of patience, but we will conquer this in the end," said Lackawanna County Commissioners' Chief of Staff Brian Jeffers.

Lackawanna County officials say though there aren't many vaccines to go around, it is worth calling 211 now to get on the list for your preferred provider.

They warn though, you may be on hold for up to an hour.

"There are some wait time issues because we're not just talking to someone and getting them off the phone in three minutes saying, 'we've got you on the list for your appointment.' We're asking them important questions, we're making sure all their needs are met. So, those calls take a little bit longer," said Jason Kavulich, of the Lackawanna County Area Agency on Aging.

It's also going to take longer for appointments to actually open up.

Representative Bridget Malloy Kosierowski serves part of Lackawanna County and is on the state's COVID Vaccine Task Force.

Rep. Kosierowski said that when more vaccine is made available to the state fewer providers will be given shots to make sure there are enough first and second doses.

But Rep. Kosierowski urges seniors in Lackawanna County to get on the list now.