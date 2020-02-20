2 former cruise ship passengers with virus have died

The passengers were among those recently taken of the Diamond Princess docked in Japan.

TOKYO, Japan — Japan's health ministry says two elderly passengers taken off the Diamond Princess cruise ship with the new virus have died, becoming the first fatalities from the virus-stricken vessel.

Japan now has three deaths linked to the COVID-19 illness. Japan's NHK public television said both were Japanese in their 80s.

The new virus began in China late last year has sickened tens of thousands of people, mostly in China.