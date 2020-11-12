Hospital halts non-emergency surgeries amidst pandemic

To take some of the strain off of staff and resources, Guthrie facilities have put off some in-patient, non-emergency surgeries.

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. — A health system in Bradford County is putting some surgeries on hold due to the pandemic.

Currently, More than 100 patients are being treated for the coronavirus at Guthrie facilities.

To take some of the strain off of staff and resources, Guthrie has put off some in-patient, non-emergency surgeries.

"Viral prevalence is going to rise and fall as weeks go on and there will be periods when it is greater and lesser. That may or may not represent a trend at any point in time," said Dr. Joseph Scopelliti, Guthrie President & CEO.